LSL Director Exercises Options, Boosts Stake

May 22, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

Paul Hardy, Managing Director of Estate Agency Franchising at LSL Property Services, exercised options under the company’s 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan, subsequently selling a portion of the shares to cover tax and NI. The transactions, which occurred outside a trading venue, resulted in Hardy’s increased total shareholding in LSL. This financial activity reflects ongoing managerial engagement and investment in the company’s future.

