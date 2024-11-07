LSI Industries reports Q1 EPS 26c, consensus 23c

Reports Q1 revenue $ $138.1M, consensus $$134.86M.”Within our Display Solutions segment, we continued to execute on an elevated backlog of refueling/c-store program wins awarded in fiscal 2024, which partially offset slower scheduled project activity within the grocery vertical,” continued Clark. “Importantly, order rates within our grocery vertical increased 90% in the first quarter and remain strong early into the second quarter, as both deferred maintenance and planned investments begin to rebound. Our grocery vertical book-to-bill was 1.3x in the first quarter, driven by the adoption of the new R290 refrigerant solution and increased demand for non-refrigerated display case products. As grocery vertical demand resumes, with our new products and increased production capacity, LSI is positioned to support the requirements of our customer base. “EMI delivered a near record performance in its first full quarter as an LSI company, driven by improved customer activity within the C-Store and Quick Serve Restaurant verticals,” continued Clark. “Entering the fiscal second quarter, EMI continues to realize strong project quotation activity supported by a broad base of c-store, grocery and restaurant customer brands. Our integration of EMI is performing ahead of plan, with the collaboration with other divisions of LSI generating considerable cross-selling synergy opportunities across our comprehensive product and solution offerings. “We forecast positive activity to continue for Display Solutions in the fiscal second quarter with comparable sales expected to increase year-over-year, and backlog continuing to improve,” stated Clark. “Our second half fiscal 2025 is developing favorably, as much of the recent order activity is scheduled to commence after the holiday season, when store renovation activity is limited.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LYTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.