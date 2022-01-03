LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is LSI Industries's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, LSI Industries had US$78.3m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$2.57m in cash leading to net debt of about US$75.7m.

How Strong Is LSI Industries' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LYTS Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

According to the last reported balance sheet, LSI Industries had liabilities of US$73.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$90.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.57m and US$65.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$96.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because LSI Industries is worth US$184.7m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

LSI Industries has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. However, its interest coverage of 29.7 is very high, suggesting that the interest expense on the debt is currently quite low. Notably, LSI Industries's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 129% on last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if LSI Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, LSI Industries actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Happily, LSI Industries's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But truth be told we feel its net debt to EBITDA does undermine this impression a bit. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like LSI Industries is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that LSI Industries is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.