LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.05 per share on the 15th of February. This means the annual payment is 2.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

LSI Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, LSI Industries' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 46.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:LYTS Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

LSI Industries Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. LSI Industries has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.1% per annum. LSI Industries definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like LSI Industries' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, LSI Industries has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.