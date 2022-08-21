LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will pay a dividend of $0.05 on the 6th of September. This makes the dividend yield 2.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

LSI Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, LSI Industries was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 123.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NasdaqGS:LYTS Historic Dividend August 21st 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.24 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.20. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.8% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that LSI Industries has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that LSI Industries could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about LSI Industries' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for LSI Industries (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

