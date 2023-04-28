LSI Industries (LYTS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

LSI Industries said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.43%, the lowest has been 1.31%, and the highest has been 7.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.34 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSI Industries. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 12.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYTS is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 21,009K shares. The put/call ratio of LYTS is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSI Industries is 19.72. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 55.03% from its latest reported closing price of 12.72.

The projected annual revenue for LSI Industries is 499MM, a decrease of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Systematic Financial Management holds 2,159K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 40.10% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 1,029K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 868K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing a decrease of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 31.90% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 836K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 141.74% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 783K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 48.25% over the last quarter.

LSI Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company's strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI's indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company's products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,100 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters.

