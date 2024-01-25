LSI Industries Inc. Reports Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.906 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $6.417 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, LSI Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.364 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.4% to $109.005 million from $128.804 million last year.

LSI Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $5.906 Mln. vs. $6.417 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $109.005 Mln vs. $128.804 Mln last year.

