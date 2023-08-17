LSI Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.42 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $5.18 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, LSI Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.80 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $123.64 million from $127.47 million last year.

LSI Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $8.42 Mln. vs. $5.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q4): $123.64 Mln vs. $127.47 Mln last year.

