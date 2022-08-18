LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) up 10%, but insiders are still down 15% after purchasing US$1.2m of stock last year

Insiders who bought US$1.2m worth of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 10% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$182k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LSI Industries

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Richard Fearon for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$8.16 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.90 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Richard Fearon was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:LYTS Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Does LSI Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that LSI Industries insiders own about US$8.4m worth of shares (which is 4.6% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LSI Industries Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded LSI Industries shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think LSI Industries insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for LSI Industries (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

