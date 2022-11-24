LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of LSI (LYTS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 48.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.28 in the previous session. LSI has gained 60.5% since the start of the year compared to the -19.8% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the -28.2% return for the Zacks Building Products - Lighting industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 2, 2022, LSI reported EPS of $0.22 versus consensus estimate of $0.17 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 7.79%.

For the current fiscal year, LSI is expected to post earnings of $0.76 per share on $483.66 million in revenues. This represents a 18.75% change in EPS on a 6.27% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.83 per share on $499.05 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.21% and 3.18%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

LSI may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

LSI has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.4X versus its peer group's average of 10.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, LSI currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if LSI passes the test. Thus, it seems as though LSI shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.