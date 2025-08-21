Markets
LSI Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

August 21, 2025 — 07:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.172 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $5.668 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LSI Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.577 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $155.066 million from $129.007 million last year.

LSI Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.172 Mln. vs. $5.668 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $155.066 Mln vs. $129.007 Mln last year.

LSI reported fourth-quarter net sales of $155.1 million, an increase of 20% versus the prior year period, helped by improved demand across both its lighting and display solutions markets.

For the final quarter, the Board will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share on September 10 to shareholders of record as of September 2. The indicated annual cash dividend rate is $0.20 per share.

LYTS was up by 9.22% at $21.08 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

