LSI Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.172 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $5.668 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LSI Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.577 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $155.066 million from $129.007 million last year.

LSI reported fourth-quarter net sales of $155.1 million, an increase of 20% versus the prior year period, helped by improved demand across both its lighting and display solutions markets.

For the final quarter, the Board will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share on September 10 to shareholders of record as of September 2. The indicated annual cash dividend rate is $0.20 per share.

LYTS was up by 9.22% at $21.08 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

