LSI Industries (FRA:LS2) Price Target Increased by 7.03% to 19.10

The average one-year price target for LSI Industries (FRA:LS2) has been revised to 19.10 / share. This is an increase of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 17.84 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.07 to a high of 22.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.48% from the latest reported closing price of 14.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSI Industries. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 29.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LS2 is 0.14%, a decrease of 32.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.46% to 23,578K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Systematic Financial Management holds 2,357K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LS2 by 8.65% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 882K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LS2 by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 797K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 777K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 761K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LS2 by 4.05% over the last quarter.

