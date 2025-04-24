LSI INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $LYTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

LSI INDUSTRIES ($LYTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $132,479,999, beating estimates of $132,312,696 by $167,303.
LSI INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of LSI INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. removed 193,720 shares (-85.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,762,042
- INVESCO LTD. added 190,095 shares (+354.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,691,644
- SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP added 103,724 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,014,320
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 93,826 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,822,100
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 64,495 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,252,492
- UBS GROUP AG added 63,504 shares (+176.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,233,247
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 57,989 shares (+203.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,126,146
LSI INDUSTRIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYTS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
