LSI INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $LYTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

LSI INDUSTRIES ($LYTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $132,479,999, beating estimates of $132,312,696 by $167,303.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LYTS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LSI INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of LSI INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LSI INDUSTRIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYTS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LSI INDUSTRIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYTS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.