$LSF Earnings Results: $LSF Reports Quarterly Earnings

$LSF ($LSF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.07 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $11,650,000, beating estimates of $11,452,390 by $197,610.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LSF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$LSF Insider Trading Activity

$LSF insiders have traded $LSF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON D. VIETH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $53,650 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANNA HAMILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 3,604 shares for an estimated $19,996 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LSF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $LSF stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.