LSE's Paris unit hooks up with Cboe for clearing share trades

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange LSE.L said its LCH unit in Paris will provide stock trade clearing services for Cboe Europe, Europe's largest pan-European share trading platform.

"This is the latest milestone in our strategy to expand the number of equities trading venues available to our clearing members," said Christophe Hemon, CEO of LCH in Paris.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.