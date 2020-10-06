CBOE

LSE's Paris unit hooks up with Cboe for clearing share trades

Huw Jones Reuters
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange LSE.L said its LCH unit in Paris will provide stock trade clearing services for Cboe Europe, Europe's largest pan-European share trading platform.

"This is the latest milestone in our strategy to expand the number of equities trading venues available to our clearing members," said Christophe Hemon, CEO of LCH in Paris.

