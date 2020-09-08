LSE's Italy bourse valued at up to 3.7 bln euros by bids - MF newspaper

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Bidders for Italian stock market Borsa Italiana have valued it at between 3.3 and 3.7 billion euros ($3.89-$4.37 billion), Italian daily MF wrote on Tuesday, citing market sources.

The London Stock Exchange, which bought Borsa Italiana for 1.6 billion euros in 2007, put it on sale to win European Union approval for its $27 billion takeover of data company Refinitiv.

The EU's competition regulator expressed concern in June that a combination of LSE's LSE.L bond-trading platform MTS and Refinitiv, which owns bond platform Tradeweb, would have a large market share in European government bond trading.

A month later, LSE CEO David Schwimmer said the London exchange might sell off MTS or the entire Borsa Italiana group.

The deadline for non-binding bids for all of Borsa Italiana group, which besides the 62.5% of the bond-trading platform MTS also controls the Milan stock exchange and a clearing and settlement system, is Sept. 11, sources said in August.

($1 = 0.8472 euros)

