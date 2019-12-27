LSE's Borsa Italiana is not up for sale - LSE board member Jerusalmi to paper

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange's LSE.L subsidiary Borsa Italiana is not for sale, LSE Board Member and Borsa Italiana CEO Raffaele Jerusalmi told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper on Friday.

In an interview with the Italian daily, Jerusalmi added that London Stock Exchange (LSE) did not plan to sell any assets after the deal with data and analytics company Refinitiv.

Jerusalmi also said that LSE did not plan to merge MTS bond platform, which is controlled by Borsa Italiana, with Refinitiv's Tradeweb at the moment.

Last month London Stock Exchange shareholders backed the exchange's $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv, a deal designed to broaden LSE's trading business and make it a major distributor of market data.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Francesca Landini)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.