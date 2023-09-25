LSEG's Refinitiv Eikon platform suffers outage in Europe

Adds details

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Users of London Stock Exchange's LSEG.L Refinitiv news and data platform Eikon said on Monday they experienced brief outages across some countries in Europe.

LSEG said it was working to resolve the issue.

"At this time, the exact cause of the issue remains unknown. We are working diligently to identify the problem and resolve it as soon as possible," a Refinitiv customer support executive said in an email.

As of 1119 GMT live prices appeared to be updating and some Eikon users also said the service had resumed.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has been a shareholder in LSEG since 2021. LSEG also pays Reuters for news stories.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Susan Fenton)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.