LSEG waives off lock-up restrictions on management incentive plan

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

December 20, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L said it would waive the lock-up restrictions on shares part of the management incentive plan with effect from Jan. 29, and participants of the program would be able to dispose off stocks held thereafter.

The company, which owns London's 300-year old stock exchange, said on Wednesday that no members of its executive committee were part of the management incentive plan.

