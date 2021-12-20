LSEG, State Street Extend Collaboration - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) and London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) have agreed to extend their relationship. The companies noted that clients can now access market pricing, symbology, and time series data from Refinitiv in the Charles River Investment Management Solution and the State Street AlphaSM Data Platform to better inform their investment and risk decisions.

Also, Charles River clients who subscribe to the service from Refinitiv will benefit from streamlined access to real-time equity, fixed income, and derivative market data alongside existing reference data they currently enjoy.

