LSEG Says Raffaele Jerusalmi, Andrea Sironi To Step Down From Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) said Friday that shareholders in Euronext N.V. (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA) have approved the proposed acquisition of London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia S.p.A. together with its subsidiaries, the Borsa Italiana Group.

In preparation for the proposed divestment of the Borsa Italiana Group to Euronext, Raffaele Jerusalmi and Andrea Sironi have agreed to step down from the LSEG plc Board with immediate effect.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Raffaele and Andrea for the tremendous contributions they have made both to the Group's success in Italy and more broadly. Raffaele, in the last 10 years in his role as an Executive Director, has played a key role in the growth of the Group's Capital Markets business since the merger between Borsa Italiana and London Stock Exchange in 2007," said Don Robert, Chair of LSEG.

In October, London Stock Exchange said it agreed to sell its entire shareholding in London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia S.p.A, the parent company of Borsa Italiana, to Euronext for an equity value of 4.325 billion euros, plus an additional amount reflecting cash generation to completion.

