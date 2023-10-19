News & Insights

LSEG says on track to meet 2023 growth targets

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

October 19, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group is on track to end the year towards the upper end of its income growth targets, having established a "consistent track record" in data and analytics, it said on Thursday.

In a trading statement for the three months to Sept. 30, it said that annual subscription value (ASV) growth, which refers to recurring revenue and closely tracked by analysts since LSEG's $27 billion takeover of data and analytics firm Refinitiv in 2021, came in at 7.1%.

“LSEG delivered another quarter of strong, broad-based growth," LSEG Chief Executive David Schwimmer said in a statement, adding that he was confident that total income growth for the full year will be towards the upper end of the 6% to 8% guidance range.

Data and analytics now make up the bulk of LSEG revenues, up 7.2% in the three-month period due to improving sales, rising retention of existing customers and a higher annual price increase.

ASV growth remains broadly around the level seen in the first and second quarter, LSEG said.

"We continue to make very good progress building new products with Microsoft and are on target to launch with customers in the second half of 2024," the company added.

Analysts will be looking for guidance updates when LSEG holds a capital markets event on November 16 and 17.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Mark Potter and Sinead Cruise)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
