LSEG says on track to meet 2023 growth targets

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group is on track to end the year towards the upper end of its growth targets, having established a "consistent track record" in data and analytics, it said on Thursday.

In a trading statement for the three months to Sept. 30, it said that annual subscription value (ASV) growth, which refers to recurring revenue and closely tracked by analysts since LSEG's $27 billion takeover of data and analytics firm Refinitiv in 2021, came in at 7.1%.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Mark Potter)

