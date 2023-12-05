LSEG says incident disrupts small cap stock trading

Adds LSEG saying regular trading has resumed in paragraphs 3

MILAN/LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange LSEG.L said on Tuesday regular activity had resumed after a brief outage affected its trading and information system and disrupted small-cap stock trades, the second such incident in less than two months.

The FTSE small cap index .FTSC was subject to a trading halt during the outage, affecting some 222 stocks, including Tullow Oil TLW.L, CMC Markets CMCX.L and Marston's MARS.L.

"Impacted securities are now in regular trading," LSEG said in a notice published on its website.

An LSEG spokesperson did not comment beyond the notice.

FTSE 100 .FTSE, FTSE 250 .FTMC and International Order Book securities - shares listed in London by overseas companies - had continued to trade normally, the exchange said.

It is the second time LSEG has flagged a disruption to trading in smaller stocks on the London market in less than two months. On Oct. 19, an outage was caused by a technical problem, according to LSEG.

In 2019, the London Stock Exchange suffered an almost two-hour outage that hit FTSE 100 and midcap stocks, which LSEG said was caused by a “technical software issue”.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has been a shareholder in LSEG since 2021. LSEG also pays Reuters for news stories.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper, Kirsten Donovan)

