LSEG reaffirms 2023 targets, seeks shareholder approval for buyback

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L on Thursday reaffirmed its key financial targets for the year ahead of its annual meeting to approve a previously announced buyback of shares from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium.

LSEG bought data and analytics company Refinitiv for $27 billion from the consortium in January 2021, with market data now far bigger than the group's traditional exchange activities which date back more than 300 years.

"As we continue our shift from integration to transformation, we are confident of making further progress through the rest of the year," LSEG CEO David Schwimmer said in a first quarter trading update.

LSEG said it has also made further progress with its on-market 750 million pound buyback programme, completing the second 250 million pound tranche in March, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July.

The exchange group holds its annual meeting in London later on Thursday.

"In addition, at today's AGM, we are seeking shareholder approval for a directed buyback from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium, expected to be up to 750 million pounds by April 2024," LSEG said.

Thomson Reuters holds a minority stake in LSEG, and LSEG pays Reuters for news.

($1 = 0.8015 pounds)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sinead Cruise)

