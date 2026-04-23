Markets

LSEG Q1 Gross Profit, Total Income Rise; Sees FY26 Total Income Growth At Upper Half Of View

April 23, 2026 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) reported Thursday higher gross profit and total income in its first quarter. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the firm said it is confident of further growth and improvement to EBITDA margin. The firm now projects organic constant currency growth in total income excluding recoveries to be in the upper half of outlook range.

In the first quarter, gross profit increased 8.5 percent to 2.22 billion pounds from last year's 2.05 billion pounds. On an organic constant currency basis, gross profit grew 11.5 percent.

Total Income including recoveries increased 6.5 percent to 2.51 billion pounds from 2.35 billion pounds a year ago. Organic constant currency growth was 9.6 percent.

Total Income excluding recoveries grew 6.8 percent to 2.42 billion pounds from 2.26 billion pounds last year. Organic constant currency growth was 9.8 percent.

Excluding recoveries, Data & Analytics income grew 2.1 percent year-over-year to 1.03 billion pounds, FTSE Russell increased 4.2 percent, Risk Intelligence went up 7 percent, and Markets grew 13 percent.

Subscription Businesses income grew 3 percent year-over-year to 1.43 billion pounds.

Further, the firm said it is well on track executing on 3 billion pounds buyback by February 2027.

The company updated its outlook, and now expects organic constant currency growth in total income excluding recoveries to be in the upper half of the guidance range of 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent. The outlook includes an acceleration in subscription businesses' organic growth.

Further, the firm now projects an improvement in constant currency EBITDA margin of 80 basis points to 100 basis points.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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