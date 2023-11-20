News & Insights

LSEG names Publicis finance chief Michel-Alain Proch as CFO

November 20, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L on Monday named Michel-Alain Proch as its new finance chief, starting March 1, 2024.

Proch, who currently serves as group CFO of advertising group Publicis >, takes on the role from Anna Manz, who stepped down in May.

Last week, LSEG, which owns London's 300-year old stock exchange, raised its mid-term growth guidance to "mid-to-high single" digits and said it would return a billion pounds to shareholders in 2024 as it looks beyond the integration of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

