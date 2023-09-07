LSEG investors raise 2 billion pounds from share sale

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Investors in London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L including Blackstone BX.N and Thomson Reuters TRI.TO raised around 2 billion pounds ($2.50 billion) from a share sale in the bourse operator overnight, bookrunners said in a statement on Thursday.

The consortium, which also includes Canada's CPPIB and Singapore's GIC, sold around 25.5 million shares at a price of 7,950 pence per voting share to institutional investors. A separate offer to retail investors was also agreed, the statement said.

($1 = 0.7997 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

