LSEG investors raise 2 billion pounds from share sale

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

September 07, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Investors in London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L including Blackstone BX.N and Thomson Reuters TRI.TO raised around 2 billion pounds ($2.50 billion) from a share sale in the bourse operator overnight, bookrunners said in a statement on Thursday.

The consortium, which also includes Canada's CPPIB and Singapore's GIC, sold around 25.5 million shares at a price of 7,950 pence per voting share to institutional investors. A separate offer to retail investors was also agreed, the statement said.

($1 = 0.7997 pounds)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

