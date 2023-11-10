News & Insights

US Markets
TRI

LSEG chief Schwimmer: IPOs to return 'when the environment stabilises'

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 10, 2023 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Vidya Ranganathan and Lawrence White for Reuters ->

By Vidya Ranganathan and Lawrence White

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - LSEG Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer said the market for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in London and elsewhere around the world should recover from current lows caused by concerns about rising interest rates and geopolitical and economic instability.

Listings worldwide have been subdued for the last 18 months amid investor concerns about rising interest rates and inflation.

"IPOs will come back, when the environment stabilises and improves," he told Reuters in an interview in Singapore.

LSEG bought Refinitiv for $27 billion in early 2021, turning the exchange into a major market data company overnight to challenge rival Bloomberg.

Thomson Reuters TRI.TO the parent company of Reuters News, holds a minority stake in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.

A new foreign exchange trading platform with capabilities for non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) launching this year in Singapore will be "ten times faster", Schwimmer told Reuters.

NDFs are an efficient way to hedge foreign exchange exposure against non-convertible currencies in illiquid markets, LSEG said earlier this year.

The data and analytics unit is LSEG's largest division that makes up about 70% of its revenue and includes its flagship Workspace product, which provides financial and real-time data and news, including exclusive access to Reuters News.

(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Tomasz Janowski)

((vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6973 8261; Reuters Messaging: Twitter:@Vid_Ranganathan))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.