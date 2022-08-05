LSEG begins to show value of resilience

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - London Stock Exchange Group is sticking to its goals. The $57 billion bourse operator and financial data provider on Friday reported https://www.lseg.com/investor-relations/reports-results-and-ma/latest-results-h1-2022 pro-forma revenue of 3.6 billion pounds for the first half of the year, up 6% year-on-year on a pro-forma basis. It also boosted its dividend by 27%, and announced plans to spend 750 million pounds buying back shares.

Significantly, Chief Executive David Schwimmer again confirmed targets for revenue growth and cost savings, which he first laid out when unveiling the $27 billion takeover of data purveyor Refinitiv. Since then, LSEG has had to navigate a global pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which will knock about 1% off the company’s top line this year, and most recently a surge in inflation.

Investors are beginning to give LSEG some credit. The company’s shares, which rose 4% on Friday morning, are up more than a fifth this year, outperforming the FTSE 100 Index, which is broadly flat. With an enterprise value of just over 14 times expected EBITDA for 2023, LSEG nonetheless trades at a discount to financial-data groups like S&P Global and FactSet Research Systems. Still, halfway through what Schwimmer expects to be a five-year integration, the company is showing its resilience. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

