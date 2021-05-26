LSEG Appoints Andrea Remyn Stone To Succeed David Craig As Group Head, Data & Analytics

(RTTNews) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L) announced Wednesday that David Craig, Group Head, Data & Analytics and CEO, Refinitiv will leave the company at the end of 2021, with the integration of Refinitiv now well underway.

The company has appointed Andrea Remyn Stone to succeed Craig as Group Head, Data & Analytics, effective July 1, 2021. Craig will then operate in an advisory capacity to the Group until the end of 2021.

Remyn Stone, currently Chief Product Officer, Data & Analytics, will work closely with Craig to ensure a smooth transition of operational and integration priorities over the coming months.

For the past nine and a half years, Craig has been leading Refinitiv business, which is now acquired by LSEG.

Craig said, "From the original separation out of Thomson Reuters to completing the sale of Refinitiv earlier this year, I am enormously proud of everything we have achieved and the potential for the business as part of LSEG. Now, with the integration firmly on track and a strong performance in our first quarter as a combined business, I will support Andrea with the leadership transition we have been preparing for."

