$LSEA stock is up 60% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LSEA stock has now risen 60% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $240,011,648 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LSEA:
$LSEA Insider Trading Activity
$LSEA insiders have traded $LSEA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HUAIJUN CHEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $42,025,000.
- MING TIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000.
- HOLDINGS CORP LANDSEA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000.
- THOMAS HARTFIELD sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $53,099
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LSEA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $LSEA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 905,424 shares (+99.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,687,049
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 627,016 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,025,442
- NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. added 558,834 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,744,500
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 555,153 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,713,248
- B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. added 500,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,245,764
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 363,900 shares (+52.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,089,511
- GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC added 320,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,716,800
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $LSEA on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.