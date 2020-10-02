US Markets
ENX

LSE to be told about EU's Refinitiv deal concerns, sources say

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

London Stock Exchange is set to be hit with a charge sheet in the coming weeks setting out the European Union's antitrust concerns over its $27 billion purchase of data provider Refinitiv, two people familiar with the matter said.

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange LSE.L is set to be hit with a charge sheet in the coming weeks setting out the European Union's antitrust concerns over its $27 billion purchase of data provider Refinitiv, two people familiar with the matter said.

LSE announced the proposed Refinitiv deal last year to broaden its trading business and make it a major distributor and creator of market data in a profitable and fast growing sector. It would also make it a rival to Bloomberg.

The European Commission has voiced concerns about the combined company's large market share in the trading of European government bonds because both LSE's MTS trading business and Refinitiv's Tradeweb are already market leaders.

The EU competition enforcer will send a statement of objections to the companies by mid October, the people said.

In some cases, companies prefer to wait for such a document so they can tailor concessions to the concerns and avoid giving up too much.

The Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Dec. 16, declined to comment.

Last month, LSE picked Euronext ENX.PA as the preferred bidder for its Borsa Italiana business, a sale aimed at addressing competition issues. Borsa Italiana, which LSE acquired in 2007, owns bond trading platform MTS.

Bloomberg was the first to report about the imminent EU charge sheet.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, which owns Reuters News.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENX TRI

Other Topics

Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular