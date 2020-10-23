LSE sees Refinitiv deal close in Q1 2021, posts higher qtrly income

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange LSE.L said on Friday it expects to close its $27 billion purchase of data analystics firm Refinitiv in the first quarter of 2021 and posted a 2% increase in third-quarter total income.

LSE, which this month agreed the sale of Borsa Italiana as part of remedies to appease European competition regulators, also said it was well positioned for Brexit.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.