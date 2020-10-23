LSE sees Refinitiv deal close in Q1 2021, posts higher qtrly income

US Markets
The London Stock Exchange said on Friday it expects to close its $27 billion purchase of data analystics firm Refinitiv in the first quarter of 2021 and posted a 2% increase in third-quarter total income.

LSE, which this month agreed the sale of Borsa Italiana as part of remedies to appease European competition regulators, also said it was well positioned for Brexit.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News.

