LSE says no plans to revisit savings target from Refinitiv deal

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

The London Stock Exchange said it has no plans to change its targets for synergies from its planned $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

"There are no plans to change anything in terms of target synergies," LSE Chief Executive David Schwimmer told an analyst conference call.

Schwimmer said the recurring nature of Refinitiv's income is an "attractive element" that offers resiliency.

The financing "bridge" from banks for buying Refinitiv purchase can be extended to 2021 if need be, LSE Chief Financial Officer David Warren said.

