LSE says may cancel some Polymetal trades after spike early Monday

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The London Stock Exchange said on Monday it may cancel some trades in London-listed Russian gold producer Polymetal International after price spikes in early trading.

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Monday it may cancel some trades in London-listed Russian gold producer Polymetal International POLYP.L after price spikes in early trading.

LSEG said it was reviewing trades executed between 0840 GMT and 0900 GMT.

"It is expected that the exchange may enforce cancellation of some of those trades executed and impacted member firms will be notified," LSEG said in a notice to its members.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More