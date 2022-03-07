LSE says may cancel some Polymetal trades after spike early Monday

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Monday it may cancel some trades in London-listed Russian gold producer Polymetal International POLYP.L after price spikes in early trading.

LSEG said it was reviewing trades executed between 0840 GMT and 0900 GMT.

"It is expected that the exchange may enforce cancellation of some of those trades executed and impacted member firms will be notified," LSEG said in a notice to its members.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

