LSE says investigating incident; some shares not trading

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange LSEG.L said on Thursday it is currently investigating an incident and that only FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and IOB securities were available for trading.

The LSE said FTSE 100 .FTSE, FTSE 250 .FTMC and IOB securities were still operating normally, while orders in all other instruments that were subject to a trading halt would now be expired.

LSEG did not offer any details on the incident in its statement and said it had no further comment when contacted by Reuters.

Traders said shares in CRH CRH.LandDeliveroo ROO.Lwere amongthose not trading on the London market after the incident.

Trading in the FTSE 100 and mid-cap FTSE 250 indexes appeared to be uninterrupted, according to LSEG data. The FTSE 100 was last down 1.1% on the day.

