LSE, Reuters in talks following dispute over news website paywall

Contributors
Huw Jones Reuters
Kenneth Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Thursday it was in talks with Thomson Reuters Corp over their agreement to distribute news content, following a dispute over whether Reuters News could put up a paywall on its website.

Reuters News, a unit of Thomson Reuters, recently announced plans to start charging customers $34.99 per month for news on its website, Reuters.com.

The LSE bought financial news and information business Refinitiv, formerly a division of Thomson Reuters. It pays Thomson Reuters for news it distributes on Refinitiv terminals. Thomson Reuters holds a minority stake in the LSE.

In a joint statement, the LSE and Thomson Reuters said "there are ongoing and private discussions about our business approach and products."

"The foundation of our partnership is strong and we will continue to work together to deliver for all of our customers," the joint statement said.

About half of Reuters News' revenues comes from the Refinitiv agreement in the form of annual payments worth about $325 million, making Refinitiv the media company's biggest customer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

