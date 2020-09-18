ENX

LSE picks Euronext Borsa Italiana bid for exclusive talks

London Stock Exchange said on Friday it had begun exclusive talks with Euronext on a sale of Borsa Italiana after reviewing a group of competing bids for the Milan stock exchange.

