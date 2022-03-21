LSE owner sells wealth technology platform for $1 bln - Sky News

March 21 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L entered into a $1 billion deal to sell a wealth technology platform to a consortium of investors, Sky News reported on Monday.

LSEG will sell a group of assets called BETA+, which the London Stock Exchange owner acquired as part of its takeover of Refinitiv, to U.S.-based investment firms Motive Partners and Clearlake Capital Group, the report said.

The deal could be announced later on Monday, Sky News said, citing a source.

LSEG did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Refinitiv was carved out from Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, the parent of Reuters News, in 2018 by a consortium led by Blackstone BX.N. It was then bought by LSEG in a $27 billion deal finalised in January 2021.

