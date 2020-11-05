LSE offer concessions to allay EU concerns on Refinitiv bid - EU filing

Contributors
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

The London Stock Exchange has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators to address concerns over its planned takeover of Refinitiv, according to a European Commission filing on Thursday.

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange LSE.L has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators to address concerns over its planned takeover of Refinitiv, according to a European Commission filing on Thursday.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation European Union, will now have until Jan. 15 to make a decision. It had previously set a deadline of Dec. 16.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters