LSE offer concessions to allay EU concerns on Refinitiv bid - EU filing

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange LSE.L has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators to address concerns over its planned takeover of Refinitiv, according to a European Commission filing on Thursday.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation European Union, will now have until Jan. 15 to make a decision. It had previously set a deadline of Dec. 16.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop)

