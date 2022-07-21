LSE lobbying for London listing of SoftBank's Arm - Bloomberg News

Updates with details on Arm's listing plans

July 21 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group Plc LSEG.L is lobbying for a UK listing of SoftBank-owned chip technology firm Arm Ltd, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing the bourse's Chief Executive Officer Julia Hoggett.

SoftBank 9984.T has put on hold plans for a London initial public offering (IPO) for Arm - which supplies intellectual property in chips that power most of the world's smartphones - because of the political turmoil in the UK government, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Hoggett said that there is a "very compelling" case for Arm to have a dual primary listing in the UK, according to the Bloomberg report.

SoftBank's billionaire founder, Masayoshi Son, had told shareholders in June that he was in favor of a U.S. listing as most of British-based chip designer's clients are based there.

SoftBank acquired Cambridge, England-based Arm for $32 billion in 2016.

LSE and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, the parent company of Reuters News, holds a minority stake in the London Stock Exchange Group following the exchange's deal with Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.