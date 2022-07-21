LSE lobbying for London listing of SoftBank's Arm - Bloomberg News

July 21 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group Plc LSEG.L is lobbying for a UK listing of SoftBank-owned chip technology firm Arm Ltd, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing the bourse's chief executive officer Julia Hoggett.

SoftBank 9984.T has put on hold plans for a London initial public offering (IPO) for Arm - which supplies intellectual property in chips that power most of the world's smartphones - because of the political turmoil in the UK government, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

LSE did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

