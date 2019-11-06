LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on Nov. 26

Fixes typographical error in headline

Nov 6 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc LSE.L said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its $27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal aimed at offering trading across regions and currencies.

The deal was announced 10 months after a Blackstone-led BX.N consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, the parent organisation of Reuters News.

