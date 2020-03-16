LSE gets U.S. nod for Refinitiv deal

US Markets

The London Stock Exchange Group said on Monday it had gained approval from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment for its $27 billion takeover of analytics firm Refinitiv, judging there were no national security concerns with the deal.

LSE said it remained committed to closing the deal during the second half of 2020.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, which owns Reuters News.

