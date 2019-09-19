LSE CEO Schwimmer says feels "very good" about Refinitiv deal

US Markets

London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive David Schwimmer said he feels "very good" about the proposed $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv, in which Thomson Reuters has a minority stake.

Last week, the LSE rebuffed a proposed $39 billion takeover bid from rival Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

