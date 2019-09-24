LSE CEO says Refinitiv deal is gateway to growing data market

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Buying data and analytics company Refinitiv bolsters the London Stock Exchange's LSE.L position in a growing market, LSE Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Tuesday.

"The Refinitiv transaction does that and does it very well," Schwimmer told the Sibos conference.

