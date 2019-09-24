US Markets

LSE CEO says Refinitiv deal is gateway to growing data market

Huw Jones Reuters
Clara Denina Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Buying data and analytics company Refinitiv bolsters the London Stock Exchange's position in a growing market, LSE Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Tuesday.

"The Refinitiv transaction does that and does it very well," Schwimmer told the Sibos conference.

