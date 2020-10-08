LSE board expected to approve Euronext offer for Borsa on Thursday-sources

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The board of the London Stock Exchange LSE.L is expected to approve on Thursday a binding offer by French bourse operator Euronext ENX.PA for the Milan stock exchange, three sources familiar with the matter said.

LSE entered exclusive talks with Euronext last month, after the Paris-bourse owner saw off competition from Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE and Swiss rival SIX for Borsa Italiana.

LSE is selling Borsa as part of regulatory remedies to see through its $27 billion purchase of data provider Refinitiv, which is 45% owned by Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, parent company of Reuters News.

Both LSE and Euronext declined to comment.

