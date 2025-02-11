$LSCC stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LSCC stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $158,257,672 of trading volume.

$LSCC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LSCC:

$LSCC insiders have traded $LSCC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHERRI R LUTHER (SVP, CFO) sold 20,632 shares for an estimated $1,008,684

PRAVIN DESALE (SVP, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,483 shares for an estimated $287,936 .

. TONYA STEVENS (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $276,195 .

. MARK JON NELSON (SVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,932 shares for an estimated $273,471 .

. TRACY ANN FEANNY (SVP, General Counsel) sold 1,474 shares for an estimated $74,967

$LSCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $LSCC stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

