LSCC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.68, changing hands as high as $84.72 per share. Lattice Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSCC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.525 per share, with $98.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.